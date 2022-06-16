The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.
Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.
Archer returned to his parent club in May alongside Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who had been at Preston’s Championship rivals Stoke City, with Gerrard commenting on his early plans for the duo.
When asked about the pair’s return to Villa Park early last month, Gerrard said: "They're back in today! They can't play, unfortunately, but we're quite light in terms of numbers. They're back in today and they're going to continue to train with us and will be around the group.
"It gives me an opportunity to sit down with them, and have some good chats about the plans with them moving forward. They both sprung in today smiling away. They've both enjoyed their loan experiences, so we thank their clubs for looking after them and giving their time and the opportunity, Stoke and Preston, in these two situations. They've done a great job with them.
"It's an interesting few months for them all. We'll analyse them closely and make sure we'll make the right decision. They'll be involved in pre-season, a lot of them will travel with us and we'll get opportunities for them - I'm looking forward to that."