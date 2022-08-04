Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was released by Sunderland this summer after loan spells at Leamington FC and fellow North East club South Shields last season.

Wilding also featured for Leamington FC during the 2018-2019 campaign whilst he was a West Brom player before joining Sunderland after being released by the Baggies in the summer of 2020.

Wilding played regularly for Sunderland’s under-23 side as captain in the Premier League 2 and 61 appearances before his release. However, the player has now made the decision to rebuild his career with Hednesford Town in the Northern Premier League.

Sam Wilding playing against Sunderland during his West Brom days.

Manager Keenen Meakin-Richards said “Sam is a cracking player, we weren’t sure if we would get him as he had a couple of offers in the National League North but we are delighted he has decided to join us here.

"He is a defensive midfielder and did well in that role during both of his spells at Leamington so we are really pleased to have got Sam over the line.