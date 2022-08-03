Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cats striker, who left MK Dons earlier this summer, has joined Forest Green Rovers on a short-term deal.

Wickham, who scored just one goal for MK Dons last season when he netted in their victory over Sunderland in February, has signed an initial deal until January with the newly-promoted club.

Upon joining his new club, Wickham said: "I had a chat with the manager last week and I had a good think about it and this is definitely an exciting project that I want to be part of.

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has joined League One side Forest Green Rovers (Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images)

"This team are coming into this season on the back of getting promoted and the club are going in the right direction.

"The style of play at Forest Green suits me and is a part to my game that some people may not be aware of. I want to get back to my best here."

Boss Ian Burchnall said: "Connor's name was brought to us a couple of weeks ago so I met with him and thought it seemed a really good fit."

"We know his top level is extremely high and we want to build him up so he can be great player for us."

"He was hungry to join us and be a part of what we're working on here at Forest Green - he's a great fit."