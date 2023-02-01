To a degree, both situations were linked with Everton’s failure to sign two forwards having a knock-on impact on Sunderland’s hopes of bringing Ellis Simms back to Wearside. Though, you have to why the club’s eggs were in that one unpredictable basket.

Everton did attempt a double deal for a pair of Championship strikers worth about £40million that didn’t come off, meaning Simms remained at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees were said to be eyeing a £15million bid for Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres with the two clubs “in talks” at one point during deadline day.

Viktor Gyökeres.

The 24-year-old had been the subject of widespread transfer interest this month with Championship leaders Burnley and Everton’s rivals in the Premier League Southampton also thought to have been keen at different points during the window.

Everton also had a £25m (plus add-ons) bid for Sheffield United ace Iliman Ndiaye rejected earlier in this window. Reports suggest that The Blades played “hardball” and Everton refused to go above and beyond their valuation for the attacker.

The failure to sign anyone on deadline day leaves new manager Sean Dyche, who was announced as Frank Lampard’s successor earlier this week, short on quality and numbers with most of Everton’s relegation rivals in the Premier League having strengthened.