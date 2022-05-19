Loading...

Sunderland AFC transfer news: 115 career goal striker Cats were linked with in January released by Championship club

Ex-Sunderland target Freddie Ladapo has been released by Rotherham United following their promotion to the Championship.

By James Copley
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:52 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland were said to be interested in Ladapo, 29, after he handed in a transfer request during the January window.

The striker found the net 11 times in 21 League One appearances this season as the Millers were promoted under Paul Warne – including a brace in October’s 5-1 win over the Black Cats.

Rotherham had 12-month option in Ladapo’s contract which would have extended his deal until the summer of 2023.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the hair of Freddie Ladapo of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

However, the option has not been taken up with Ladapo set to leave the club on June 30 after Rotherham’s retained list was revealed.

The Millers have also released defenders Jake Cooper, Joe Mattock and Angus McDonald and forwards Jacob Gratton and Mickel Miller.

Hull City are now said to be interested in signing Ladapo following his release by Rotherham United.

City finished 19th in the Championship table last year

Rotherham UnitedBlack CatsPaul WarneLeague One