Spurs are currently in South Korea on a pre-season tour and Parrott, 20, has jetted out with the squad. And the Republic of Ireland striker has reportedly proved his fitness during a ‘brutal’ training session under Antonio Conte.

Alasdair Gold, Tottenham Hotspur correspondent for Football.London, provided details of the London club’s pre-season preparations at Spurs prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

He said: “Brutal training sessions under Conte. The players are being put through repeated full pitch runs after two hours of training. Players dropping out, feeling the heat and pace, before rejoining the group. Kane and Son among those feeling the pace, collapsing and then rejoining.

Ireland's forward Troy Parrott controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match Ukraine v Republic of Ireland in Lodz, Poland on June 14, 2022. (Photo by RADOSLAW JOZWIAK / AFP) (Photo by RADOSLAW JOZWIAK/AFP via Getty Images)

"Obviously it will help them all when the season gets going but to see the sessions live shows how gruelling they are. All this running after almost two hours of training and most are still going.

"When Son went down, the whole crowd went silent. Kane went over and helped him back up before he rejoined the next run to cheers. Now Kane, Son, Tanganga, Bissouma have all dropped out of the last set of runs. Troy Parrott probably the fittest and was leading the final run.”

Sunderland signed Jack Clarke from Spurs over the weekend and reports suggest they are keen to further add to their squad from the North London club.