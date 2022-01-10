Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Freddie Ladapo and Will Grigg latest as Black Cats eye striker solution
The January transfer window is now 10 days old.
Sunderland drew 3-3 at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.
The Wearsiders are next action this coming Tuesday at the Stadium of Light against Lincoln City.
Sunderland concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Hume remains Sunderland’s only signing of the window so far but the Black Cats have been linked with multiple deals.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (Monday, January 10)
- Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Rotherham United Freddie Ladapo
- The Black Cats are said to be considering recalling Will Grigg from his loan stint with the Millers
- The Wearsiders play Lincoln City on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light in the league
- Lee Johnson’s side drew 3-3 on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers in League One last Saturday
Sunderland are said to be interested in Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo after he recently handed in a transfer request.
Ladapo started the Millers’ last 10 league games before declaring his desire to leave Rotherham.
He was an unused substitute in his side’s FA Cup clash at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.
The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with Sunderland, has scored eight times in 21 League One appearances this season – including a brace in October’s 5-1 win over the Black Cats.
Ladapo has been playing regularly alongside Rotherham’s top scorer Michael Smith this campaign but will be out of contract this summer – although the Millers have a 12-month option which would extend the deal until the summer of 2023.
But now Football League World claims that Sunderland are interested in a deal to sign striker Ladapo from promotion rivals Rotherham.
Sunderland re-linked with Daniel Jebbison
Sunderland remain interested in Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
The Black Cats, however, are said to be set for ‘disappointment’ in their pursuit of the Sheffield United attacker.
That’s according to Football League World.
The 18-year-old attended Sunderland’s pre-season win over Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the summer and looked set to sign on loan at Wearside.
However, the deal went quiet and Sunderland signed Nathan Broadhead from Everton, whilst Jebbison headed to Burton Albion.
The player had netted eight goals in 19 games for the Brewers during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.
Broadhead was in fine form for Sunderland before suffering a hamstring injury which will keep him out for three months minimum.
Reports state, though, that Black Cats are still trying to do a deal to bring Jebbison to the Stadium of Light.
No progress towards such an agreement being reached with Sheffield United has yet been made with the player still at Burton.