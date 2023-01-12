Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Black Cats, Chelsea and West Ham youth starlet signs for non-league outfit
Former Sunderland man Billy Knott has made the move to non-league club Margate.
Knott, an England youth teamer in his younger days, was signed by Sunderland after he was released by Chelsea during the 2010-11 season following his dismissal from the Blues’ academy.
The midfielder, who also spent time at West Ham as a youngster, was with Sunderland for four seasons but found first-team opportunities hard to come by and played just one Premier League game for the Wearsiders.
Knott, now 30 years old, spent most of his time with Sunderland out on loan in the EFL and non-league with AFC Wimbledon, Woking, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale before leaving the Black Cats for Bradford City.
Stints at Gillingham, Rochdale, Lincoln City, Concord Rangers, Bowers & Pitsea, Billericay Town, Chelmsford City, Canvey Island and Great Wakering Rovers have followed before Knott decided to make the move to Isthmian League Premier Division side Margate.