News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Black Cats, Chelsea and West Ham youth starlet signs for non-league outfit

Former Sunderland man Billy Knott has made the move to non-league club Margate.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Knott, an England youth teamer in his younger days, was signed by Sunderland after he was released by Chelsea during the 2010-11 season following his dismissal from the Blues’ academy.

The midfielder, who also spent time at West Ham as a youngster, was with Sunderland for four seasons but found first-team opportunities hard to come by and played just one Premier League game for the Wearsiders.

Hide Ad

Knott, now 30 years old, spent most of his time with Sunderland out on loan in the EFL and non-league with AFC Wimbledon, Woking, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale before leaving the Black Cats for Bradford City.

HONG KONG - MAY 26: Billy Knott of Sunderland reacts during their game against Leicester City on day three of the Hong Kong International Soccer Sevens at Hong Kong Football Club on May 26, 2013 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Stints at Gillingham, Rochdale, Lincoln City, Concord Rangers, Bowers & Pitsea, Billericay Town, Chelmsford City, Canvey Island and Great Wakering Rovers have followed before Knott decided to make the move to Isthmian League Premier Division side Margate.

ChelseaWest HamEnglandPremier League