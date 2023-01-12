Knott, an England youth teamer in his younger days, was signed by Sunderland after he was released by Chelsea during the 2010-11 season following his dismissal from the Blues’ academy.

The midfielder, who also spent time at West Ham as a youngster, was with Sunderland for four seasons but found first-team opportunities hard to come by and played just one Premier League game for the Wearsiders.

Knott, now 30 years old, spent most of his time with Sunderland out on loan in the EFL and non-league with AFC Wimbledon, Woking, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale before leaving the Black Cats for Bradford City.

HONG KONG - MAY 26: Billy Knott of Sunderland reacts during their game against Leicester City on day three of the Hong Kong International Soccer Sevens at Hong Kong Football Club on May 26, 2013 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)