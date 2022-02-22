The 30-year-old joined Rotherham United during the summer on loan after a torrid stint on Wearside.

Grigg, formerly of Wigan Athletic and MK Dons, will see his three-year bumper contract at the Stadium of Light run out this summer.

Grigg was brought in to fill the void created by Josh Maja’s departure in the January of Sunderland’s first season in League One but the player never caught fire on Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GILLINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Will Grigg of Milton Keynes Dons reacts during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Milton Keynes Dons at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on March 02, 2021 in Gillingham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

However, the striker will play no further part in Rotherham United’s promotion push after suffering a hamstring injury.

Despite this, though, Millers' boss Warne is keen to keep Grigg at the New York Stadium when his contract with Sunderland expires at the end of the season.

“I’ll definitely speak to him,” Warne said. “Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it. It’s not like he’s 38 or something.

“I really like Griggy. Whatever league we’re in, I think the club should try to keep him.

“He ‘gets’ the club, he gets what we’re about. He’s great to coach and manage and has become an integral part of the dressing room.

“I like to have four strikers and I’d like to think he’ll be one of them.

“Unfortunately, his season is over. He’s going to have a repair which will leave him out for longer.

“The surgeon and our medical team think that will give him the best chance to make the best recovery.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.