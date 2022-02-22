League One rivals Rotherham United make transfer decision on injured Sunderland striker Will Grigg
Rotherham boss Paul Warne will offer Sunderland’s Will Grigg a permanent deal whatever division they are in next season.
The 30-year-old joined Rotherham United during the summer on loan after a torrid stint on Wearside.
Grigg, formerly of Wigan Athletic and MK Dons, will see his three-year bumper contract at the Stadium of Light run out this summer.
Grigg was brought in to fill the void created by Josh Maja’s departure in the January of Sunderland’s first season in League One but the player never caught fire on Wearside.
However, the striker will play no further part in Rotherham United’s promotion push after suffering a hamstring injury.
Despite this, though, Millers' boss Warne is keen to keep Grigg at the New York Stadium when his contract with Sunderland expires at the end of the season.
“I’ll definitely speak to him,” Warne said. “Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it. It’s not like he’s 38 or something.
“I really like Griggy. Whatever league we’re in, I think the club should try to keep him.
“He ‘gets’ the club, he gets what we’re about. He’s great to coach and manage and has become an integral part of the dressing room.
“I like to have four strikers and I’d like to think he’ll be one of them.
“Unfortunately, his season is over. He’s going to have a repair which will leave him out for longer.
“The surgeon and our medical team think that will give him the best chance to make the best recovery.”