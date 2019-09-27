Peter Kenyon launches £300m Newcastle United takeover bid as Sunderland deal edges closer
Peter Kenyon has launched a fresh takeover bid for Newcastle United, according to a report.
The Daily Mail report that Kenyon has teamed up with Florida-based GACP Sports – who already own Bordeaux – to offer £300million for the club, which was put up for sale in late 2017.
It’s claimed that Kenyon’s consortium are prepared to make a down-payment of £125million. The balance of £175million would then be paid over a three-year period. It’s reported that the group has an additional £50million to cover “operational costs”.
United owner Mike Ashley dismissed a previous bid from the former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive. Ashley said: “Peter Kenyon convinced me last Christmas that it was going to get done. I’m never doing that again.”
Meanwhile, an American consortium – comprising of John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – are set to finalise a Sunderland takeover. They have agreed to buy a majority stake in the club.