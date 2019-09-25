Sunderland AFC takeover news RECAP: American consortium near deal as Sheffield United build-up continues
Sunderland face Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup this evening – but it’s takeover talk that continues to dominate the discussion at the Stadium of Light.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:33 pm
An American consortium - comprising of John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – are set to finalise a deal for the Black Cats in the near future. But in the short-term, Sunderland’s focus remains on the trip to Bramall Lane as they look to spring another cup upset. We’ll have all the build-up to the big game, plus the latest on the takeover front, throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: