Papa John's Trophy second round draw: Holders Sunderland to host Oldham Athletic
Holders Sunderland have been drawn at home to Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.
The tie will take place at The Stadium of Light on the week commencing November 29.
Sunderland finished top of Group F following wins over Lincoln City and Manchester United under-21s and a penalty shoot-out defeat following a draw with Bradford City.
As group winners, Sunderland were guaranteed a home fixture against a runner-up in the northern section of the draw. Lee Johnson’s side were named in pot B where they would face one of either Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Wigan Athletic or Port Vale.
The Black Cats have already banked £45,000 from the competition so far with a further £20,000 up for grabs for the winner of the second round tie.
In round three, £40,000 is given to the winner while the quarter-final and semi-final pay out £50,000 for a win while the final sees £50,000 given to the runners-up and £100,000 to the winner.