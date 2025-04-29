Nelson has mixed emotions after Chester-le-Street United play-off semi-final defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was penalty shoot-out heartache for Chester-le-Street United in their Northern League Division Two play-off semi-final at Jarrow.

Michael Nelson could not hide his disappointment after Chester-le-Street United’s quest for promotion into Northern League Division One came to an end in the cruelest of circumstances.

After battling through a tight and nervy opening 85 minutes in their Division Two play-off semi-final clash with Jarrow, Nelson’s side created a number of late opportunities as Jamie Frizzell, Harley Lawton and Charlie Loveday all going close to snatching a winner. However, the inspirational form of Jarrow keeper Jak Wells kept the United youngsters at bay and his form spilled over into the penalty shoot-out as he saved two spot-kicks before delivering the decisive blow himself with a well-taken penalty of his own.

Action from the Northern League Division Two play-off semi-final between Jarrow and Chester-le-Street United (photo NationalWorld) | NationalWorld

After watching his side come out on the wrong end of the penalty lottery, Nelson admitted he was left disappointed by the way his side’s season had come to an end - but stressed his players have been ‘outstanding’ throughout the campaign.

The former Hartlepool United and Norwich City centre-back told The Echo: “I’ve just said to the lads in the dressing room that I am disappointed - but I am not disappointed in them, I’m disappointed for them. There is a massive amount of proud because there have been a lot of the games this year where we have played lads that are 16 and they’ve been outstanding throughout. They have been fantastic but we are really disappointed tonight and more disappointed because I thought we were the more aggressive and the better team in the second-half.

“We have some wonderful chances, their keeper made a worldie of a save and I think we did enough to win the game. We would have preferred extra-time as they looked a bit tired but credit to Jarrow because they’ve had a brilliant season themselves. They’ve done enough to get through and good luck to them in the final.”

With thoughts already turning to what could lie ahead for his squad, Nelson revealed he would not be surprised if several of his players attract interest from elsewhere and insisted that comes with impressing as they have throughout a season of progression.

He said: “We would love to keep the lads together but we understand the project we are. There are always lads coming through, people will move on and maybe do scholarships in America. There will be interest in some of our lads and that’s the nature of being successful and being successful at the age they are. Credit to them because they’ve done well over the season and there is a massive sense of pride for us all.”