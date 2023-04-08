News you can trust since 1873
Mike Williamson urges Gateshead to embrace hectic schedule ahead of Altrincham clash

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson wants his side to embrace the challenge of facing Altrincham, Eastleigh and Bromley in the space of six days.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Apr 2023, 20:15 BST- 2 min read

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson urged his players to ‘embrace the challenge’ of a hectic schedule that lies in wait this week.

The Heed kicked off their Bank Holiday weekend with three points against Scunthorpe United as Stephen Wearne and Greg Olley scored in a 2-0 win at the International Stadium.

Greg Olley celebrates scoring the opening goal in Gateshead’s 2-0 home win against Scunthorpe United on Good Friday (photo Charles Waugh)Greg Olley celebrates scoring the opening goal in Gateshead’s 2-0 home win against Scunthorpe United on Good Friday (photo Charles Waugh)
Greg Olley celebrates scoring the opening goal in Gateshead’s 2-0 home win against Scunthorpe United on Good Friday (photo Charles Waugh)

Monday brings a trip to old foes Altrincham as Williamson’s men look to gain another win that would take them closer to securing their National League status after an upturn in form consisting of just one defeat in their last nine league games. However, their squad will be put to the test with a long trip to the South Coast to face Eastleigh coming just two days after the visit to Altrincham before a busy week is rounded off with a home clash against play-off contenders Bromley.

Ahead of a busy period, Williamson told The Echo: “I have fully enjoyed the season regardless of what happens and when things don’t go your way, with the injuries we’ve had, with the bodies we’ve had missing on a regular basis, it gives you more reason to find solutions.

“That’s what we have done and for the first time in a long time we have that strength in depth and we have a structure that the boys fully understand. The boys are playing with confidence going into a big week. I’ve never known a week like this during my whole career but we are embracing what lies in wait.”

Altrincham have become a familiar opposition for Gateshead in recent years after the two sides met in the National League North, FA Cup and National League over the last three seasons. Williamson admitted he is an admirer of Phil Parkinson’s work at the J Davidson Stadium and is prepared for a ‘real tactical battle’ against the Robins.

He said: “We had a few battles with them in recent years. I like their manager, he plays good football, they’ve got a system they like to play and although their squad has changed this season it will be a real tactical battle.”

Mike WilliamsonAltrinchamGatesheadNational League