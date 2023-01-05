Improving Gateshead set challenge by loan star Danny Elliott ahead of Barnet test

Gateshead striker Danny Elliott is ready to make up for lost time after making an impressive start to his time at the International Stadium.

The former Boston United star was high on the Heed’s list of summer transfer targets as they prepared for a return to the National League. However, he would begin the campaign in the colours of Boreham Wood after opting for a move to Meadow Park.

But with game-time at a premium, Gateshead reignited their interest in the 27-year-old frontman and finally got their man in early December when Elliott agreed to move to the North East until the end of the season.

Their persistence has paid off in style after Elliott’s goal in Monday’s 2-2 draw with York City took him to four goals in his last three games - and he will hope to continue that run and help Gateshead move further away from the relegation zone when they visit play-off hopefuls Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the trip to North London, Elliott told The Echo: “It is somewhere I was keen to come and having played against Gateshead I know they play a style of football that is attractive for myself. Seeing them do so well and create so many opportunities for forward players, it’s something I was eager to get involved in. I had a few things to assess in the summer, but getting here now, I am really enjoying it so far and there is nothing better than sticking the ball in the back of the net.

Gateshead striker Danny Elliott celebrates after scoring in the FA Trophy win against Gloucester City (photo Charlie Waugh)

“The league table is not necessarily anything to go by, even though we are roughly halfway through the season. There are still twists and turns to come, I’ve played in this league before and there are always a lot of teams bunched up. Putting a run together, with the confidence we have now, could make all of the difference.”

