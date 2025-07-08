There was some big news from Sunderland’s first pre-season opponents on Tuesday morning.

Gateshead have confirmed a registration ban imposed on them by FIFA has now been lifted with just over a month to go until the new National League season.

The Heed have suffered a turbulent summer with the likes of club captain Greg Olley, head of recruitment Luke Clark, manager Carl Magnay and chairman Neil Pinkerton all departing and news of the registration ban only added to the growing number of issues for new chairman Bernard McWilliams.

Slowly but surely, those issues are being resolved and perhaps the most pressing appeared to be coming to an end late last week when McWilliams spoke at a Gateshead Supporters Society meeting on Thursday and confirmed he was expecting a major update on his attempts to have the registration ban lifted over the following days.

A number of exchanges with world football’s governing body took place over the weekend and throughout Monday before the Heed finally received the news they were hoping for late on Monday night. The news means Gateshead will be able to officially register new signings David Ferguson and Callum Johnson after they became the first new additions under new manager Alun Armstrong.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Heed chairman McWilliams said: “I mentioned at the fans talk-in last Thursday that we were close to having the ban lifted, and I am now pleased to say that official confirmation has been received by FIFA and we are all good to go with registering our new signings. I would like to thank supporters for their patience on this matter, and we can now push on with our preparations for the 2025/26 season”

The Heed will get their pre-season friendly schedule underway with a visit to Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn Town on Tuesday night before turning their focus towards Saturday lunchtime’s home friendly with Sunderland (12.30pm).

