Boldon CA boss 'unsure' what lies in wait against Billingham Synthonia

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Northern League despite a number of clubs facing FA Vase ties.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is unsure what his side should expect from Saturday’s home clash with Division Two basement club Billingham Synthonia.

Synners have endured something of a nightmare start to the Northern League Division Two season after suffering seven defeats in their opening eight games of the campaign and have conceded 31 goals in the process. However, a weekend win at Tow Law Town has provided some uncertainty in Crooks’ mind as he urged his players to be at their best as they look to claim a win after a week containing hard earned draws against Seaham Red Star and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “The feeling from Tuesday was that we were disappointed with the draw - and it’s a strange one because these are games where we would have got beat last season. You draw with Seaham Red Star, you draw with Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, and we had chances to win both games, so you’re disappointing.

“We are starting to get everybody back and there are decisions to make because the lads who have come in have been excellent. It’s onwards to Saturday but I don’t know how to feel about it. They are a different outfit now, they beat Tow Law at a hard place to go so they clearly have a lot of character so we have to be at our best.”

Elsewhere in Division Two this weekend, Sunderland West End will aim to build on their impressive win at Park View when they host Billingham Town in the first of two home games inside three days. A win could lift Joe Walton’s side into mid-table ahead on Tuesday night’s home game with struggling Billingham Synthonia. Jarrow have several players back in contention as they prepare to travel to Ironworks to take on Tow Law Town and FC Hartlepool host AFC Newbiggin. West Allotment Celtic head to Carlisle City in Division One’s only Friday night fixtures and there are three games taking place on Saturday. North Shields entertain Northallerton Town, Whickham head to Kendal Town and Crook Town host Thornaby at Millfield.

