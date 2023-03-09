Julen Lopetegui’s side defeated Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, courtesy of a late strike by Adama Traore. However, that win came at a price as striker Diego Costa was stretchered off with a knee injury.

Following the game, Lopetegui gave an update on the 34-year-old’s condition, suggesting it was too early to put a time frame on his return. “We are going to check him.” Lopetegui said. “He showed pain in his knee, we have to wait.”

Reports have suggested that with an international break coming up on the horizon, the former Chelsea man may not be risked this weekend. Costa joined Wolves on a free transfer earlier this season but is still yet to score for the club.

Wolves moved for Costa after summer recruit Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut against Southampton at the beginning of September. The 25-year-old is expected to fully recover from this injury, however, he has been ruled-out for the remainder of the season.

Similarly, Wolves winger Chiquinho has also been ruled-out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee-injury in pre-season. The 23-year-old joined Wolves in January 2022 but has featured just nine times since his arrival.

Young defender Hugo Bueno is also expected to miss the clash with Eddie Howe’s side on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Speaking earlier this month, his manager said: “When you’re talking about a hamstring, it depends on each person, and maybe three or four weeks but we will see.”

Diego Costa was stretchered off against Tottenham Hotspur during Wolves' last Premier League match (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Boubacar Traore, who has undergone surgery on a groin injury, is also expected to miss Sunday’s game.

Despite all these issues, Wolves could be handed a boost this weekend as they are set to welcome back Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korean international scored a brace in Wolves’ 2-1 win against the Magpies back in October 2021 - the last game of Mike Ashley’s tenure at the club.