News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two Newcastle United youngsters train with first-team as midfielder returns from injury

Two Newcastle United youngsters have been called-up to train with the first-team this week.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Goalkeeper Will Brown, 20, has been training alongside Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie and new signing Loris Karius following an ankle injury picked up by Karl Darlow.

19-year-old midfielder Joe White was also spotted training with the first-team once again to help provide cover in the absence of several key players.

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United's Premier League rivals subject to fresh takeover talk as club ...
Joe White of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson have not been training with the rest of the squad in recent weeks due to their respective injury issues. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is understood to be back in contention.

White has also been hit with his own injury problems this season and had been nursing a groin injury prior to his return to training. The teenager has featured in just two matches for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in all competitions so far this season.

He signed a new contract at the club last season having spent time out on loan at Hartlepool United.

Will Brown of Newcastle United in action during the U18 Premier League game at The Kirkby Academy on October 19, 2019 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Nick PopeAllan Saint-MaximinCallum Wilson