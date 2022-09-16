Two Newcastle United youngsters train with first-team as midfielder returns from injury

Goalkeeper Will Brown, 20, has been training alongside Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie and new signing Loris Karius following an ankle injury picked up by Karl Darlow.

19-year-old midfielder Joe White was also spotted training with the first-team once again to help provide cover in the absence of several key players.

Joe White of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson have not been training with the rest of the squad in recent weeks due to their respective injury issues. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is understood to be back in contention.

White has also been hit with his own injury problems this season and had been nursing a groin injury prior to his return to training. The teenager has featured in just two matches for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in all competitions so far this season.

He signed a new contract at the club last season having spent time out on loan at Hartlepool United.