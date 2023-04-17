Tottenham Hotspur dealt major injury blow ahead of Newcastle United meeting

Spurs defender Clement Lenglet was forced off during the 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The French international – who is on loan from Barcelona – was withdrawn after 35 minutes after picking up a knock when attempting a tackle.

While the extent of the injury is yet to be disclosed, Lenglet is a doubt for the trip to Newcastle this coming weekend. The 27-year-old has featured in 21 Premier League matches for Spurs so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's French defender Clement Lenglet passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Sunday’s match is shaping up to be a pivotal one in the battle for Champions League qualification this season. Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand.

The match at St James’ Park could see The Magpies move further clear of their opponents with a victory heading into the final run of matches this season while a win for Tottenham would see them move level on points with Eddie Howe’s side.

Like Spurs, Newcastle will also be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season at Aston Villa.

Newcastle’s only major doubt heading into the game is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury. Top scorer Miguel Almiron is back in contention after coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat at Villa Park.

Almiron also scored in the reverse fixture against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in October. Newcastle won the match 2-1 thanks to first half goals from Almiron and Callum Wilson before Harry Kane pulled one back for the home side.