Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle will reportedly make efforts to sign Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson in the summer, according to fresh reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rashford is reportedly unsettled at Old Trafford and could explore his options in the summer with Newcastle viewed as a potential destination for the England international.

And Rashford could be joined by his Red Devil’s teammate Henderson this summer with the Magpies potentially set to reignite their interest in the goalkeeper.

Henderson had briefly been linked with Newcastle in January and has failed to usurp David De Gea at Manchester United, meaning an Old Trafford exit could be on the cards at the end of the season.

Guimaraes international call-up

Bruno Guimaraes has been called up to represent Brazil in the forthcoming international break.

Guimaraes made his first start for Newcastle United against Southampton on Thursday, crowning his performance with a superbly taken goal at St Mary’s.

Guimaraes reacted to the news of his call up by tweeting: ‘Estar preparado para cada passo e momento que a vida nos proporciona. Cheguei até aqui com muito esforço e trabalho, e tenho consciência que preciso fazer ainda mais para me manter em alto nível.’

This translates as: ‘Be prepared for every step and moment that life gives us. I got here with a lot of effort and work, and I'm aware that I need to do even more to keep myself at a high level.’

Brazil will host Chile on Thursday, March 24 (11:30pm kick-off) before travelling to face Bolivia on Wednesday, March 30 (12:30am kick-off). Brazil have already booked their place in Qatar for the World Cup at the end of the year.

John Stones interest?

New reports have linked Newcastle with a move for out-of-favour defender John Stones.

Stones, 27, has featured just ten times in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola this season and will want to get regular first-team football under his belt ahead of the World Cup.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.