Revealed! The SIX areas Newcastle United are targeting as Steve Bruce negotiations continue
Managerless Newcastle United have set their sights on getting SIX incoming deals done before the closure of the transfer window in just 26 days.
Talks continue to secure a deal to land Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday as Rafa Benitez’s replacement at St James’s Park – with compensation proving a real sticking point.
The Owls are thought to be looking for upwards of £5million to prise Bruce and coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence away from Hillsborough.
But that has not stopped work going on without a manager at the helm, with head of recruitment Steve Nickson drawing up a list of potential targets, which is thought to include the likes of Brazilian striker Joelinton as well as Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Gazette understands Nickson has put feelers out to secure reinforcements in SIX key areas ahead of the closure of the summer window, at 5pm on August 8.
United are believed to be in the hunt for TWO strikers, one to replace Salomon Rondon, who was on Benitez’s wishlist but failed to register on United’s, and another for Ayoze Perez, who sealed a £30million move to Premier League rivals Leicester City earlier this month.
United have just Dwight Gayle and Joselu on their books as recognised strikers as they head to China for their Premier League Asia Trophy pre-season tournament, although Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have played the role previously.
The other four areas United are understood to be keen to strengthen are in both full-back positions, with left-back seen as a priority, as well as a winger and, surprisingly, a goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper slot will become more of a priority, should, as expected, an acceptable bid come in for Karl Darlow this summer.
Leeds United are said to be keen on signing Darlow. Middlesbrough came close to landing the player in 2017 for a fee of around £4million.
Meanwhile, United are reportedly one of a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Kalvin Phillips’ situation at Leeds.
The midfielder was one of the standouts for Marcelo Bielsa’s men in last season’s Championship.