£35million Newcastle United star wanted by PSG amid Bruno Guimaraes speculation
Two Newcastle United players have been linked with moves to some of European football’s biggest clubs.
Following reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, iNews report that another Magpies player is wanted by one of European football’s elite clubs. They report that PSG have shown interest in signing Sven Botman this summer, just a year after the Dutchman switched France for Tyneside.
PSG are reportedly big admirers of Botman and have been impressed with his performances at Newcastle, building on a very successful spell with Lille. In 2020/21, Botman helped Lille win Ligue 1, finishing a single point ahead of PSG.
Despite interest from the French champions, Newcastle have no interest in selling the defender and are confident that their project will be enough to convince Botman, Guimaraes and co to stay at the club. In 22 league appearances for the Magpies, Botman has helped his new club keep 12 clean sheets.