News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

£35million Newcastle United star wanted by PSG amid Bruno Guimaraes speculation

Two Newcastle United players have been linked with moves to some of European football’s biggest clubs.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Following reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, iNews report that another Magpies player is wanted by one of European football’s elite clubs. They report that PSG have shown interest in signing Sven Botman this summer, just a year after the Dutchman switched France for Tyneside.

Read More
Newcastle United transfers: Magpies ‘eye’ Fulham-linked defender and ‘join race’...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PSG are reportedly big admirers of Botman and have been impressed with his performances at Newcastle, building on a very successful spell with Lille. In 2020/21, Botman helped Lille win Ligue 1, finishing a single point ahead of PSG.

Most Popular

Despite interest from the French champions, Newcastle have no interest in selling the defender and are confident that their project will be enough to convince Botman, Guimaraes and co to stay at the club. In 22 league appearances for the Magpies, Botman has helped his new club keep 12 clean sheets.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Sven Botman this summer (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG are reportedly interested in signing Sven Botman this summer (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG are reportedly interested in signing Sven Botman this summer (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PSGMagpiesReal MadridDutchmanFrance