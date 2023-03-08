PSG are reportedly big admirers of Botman and have been impressed with his performances at Newcastle, building on a very successful spell with Lille. In 2020/21, Botman helped Lille win Ligue 1, finishing a single point ahead of PSG.

Despite interest from the French champions, Newcastle have no interest in selling the defender and are confident that their project will be enough to convince Botman, Guimaraes and co to stay at the club. In 22 league appearances for the Magpies, Botman has helped his new club keep 12 clean sheets.