Newcastle United transfers: Magpies ‘eye’ Fulham-linked defender and ‘join race’ for Aston Villa ‘target’
Newcastle United have been linked with signing Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo this summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘make contact’ over potential left-back transfer
Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with representatives of Alex Grimaldo over a potential transfer this summer. According to reports in AS, as picked up by HITC, Grimaldo is wanted by the Magpies as they look to strengthen their options at left-back this summer.
Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Fulham and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly shown interest in the Benfica man who will become a free agent at the end of the season. Grimaldo’s current contract at the Estadio Da Luz expires this summer and the 27-year-old will likely leave the Portuguese side when that happens.
Newcastle’s reported interest in Kieran Tierney and Antonee Robinson has highlighted their desire to add to their defensive options this summer with Grimaldo seemingly another name they have on their shortlist.
Newcastle United ‘set sights’ on La Liga ace
A trio of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer. Fichajes report that Carvalho has been transfer-listed by his club and is expected to leave this summer.
Aston Villa and West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old Portuguese international. Carvalho can play in the middle of midfield, as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back and has featured 29 times in all competitions for Betis this season.