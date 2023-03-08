Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ over potential left-back transfer

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with representatives of Alex Grimaldo over a potential transfer this summer. According to reports in AS, as picked up by HITC, Grimaldo is wanted by the Magpies as they look to strengthen their options at left-back this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Fulham and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly shown interest in the Benfica man who will become a free agent at the end of the season. Grimaldo’s current contract at the Estadio Da Luz expires this summer and the 27-year-old will likely leave the Portuguese side when that happens.

Newcastle’s reported interest in Kieran Tierney and Antonee Robinson has highlighted their desire to add to their defensive options this summer with Grimaldo seemingly another name they have on their shortlist.

Newcastle United ‘set sights’ on La Liga ace

Alex Grimaldo of Benfica in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

A trio of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer. Fichajes report that Carvalho has been transfer-listed by his club and is expected to leave this summer.

