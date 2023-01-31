£12m ex-Newcastle United ‘flop’ seals deadline day move to Serie A side
Deadline day continues to throw up surprise transfers with one former Newcastle United winger sealing a move to Serie A.
Udinese have announced the signing of Florian Thauvin on a two-and-a-half year deal. Thauvin moves from Mexico side Tigres on a free transfer and joins an Udinese side that currently sit in 7th place in Serie A.
Thauvin played just 16 times in all competitions during a highly disappointing spell on Tyneside during their ill-fated 2015/16 season - one that ended in relegation to the Championship. The Frenchman lasted just half a season at Newcastle before moving to Marseille where his form earned him a call-up to France’s 2018 World Cup squad.
A four year stint with the Ligue 1 side ended in July 2021 when he made the move to Tigres. Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family who also own Championship side Watford, opening the door for a potential future Premier League return for Thauvin should the Hornets seal promotion to the top-flight.