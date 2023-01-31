After seeing their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton fail, the Gunners have turned their attention towards a shock deadline day move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Jorginho has entered the final few months of his current deal and is set to switch Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium today after the two clubs agreed a £12million deal for the Italian midfielder.

The 31-year-old will join league leaders Arsenal on a deal until summer 2024 with an option of extending for a further year. He will be Arsenal’s third signing of the widow following Leandro Trossard’s arrival from Brighton and the signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia.

Jorginho’s move to Arsenal may have a knock-on impact for Newcastle United however, with the futures of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek likely to be impacted. The pair had been linked with loan moves to St James’s Park, however, Chelsea may now not sanction a deal.

Graham Potter’s side have a few injury problems in the middle of the park and despite the expected arrival of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, will likely require Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek as squad options between now and the end of the campaign. Despite selling Jorginho to their London rivals, the Blues are reluctant to do business with Newcastle this month as they aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League and are viewed as one of Chelsea’s rivals for these spots. Chelsea currently sit in 10th place and are ten points behind the Magpies.