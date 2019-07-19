Poundland mock Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley in amusing open letter

Poundland have taken aim at Mike Ashley

Yes, you read that right, Poundland, where everything is a £1.., has pulled no punches when it comes to the Sport Direct tycoon.

Why, you ask? Well, maybe you didn't, but we're going to try and tell you anyway.

You may have seen the Paddy Power marketing with the new Huddersfield Town kit.

It was believable for 24 hours before the Terriers revealed their actual new kit with no sponsor.

As perfectly planned, it generated a huge amount of interest around the betting company.

Whether Poundland are trying to reach similar heights is unknown, but whatever they are doing, it has come at Ashley's expense.

The retail outlet has made a humous attempt to strike a kit sponsorship deal with United.

They amusingly mocked Ashley's running of the Magpies, one of the standout lines being: "You share our love of not spending more than you need to".

But that is not all. Poundland was quick to point out the pair's love for trainers.

Apparently, it's no coincidence that Poundland has launched "swanky £9 trainers" and want to rename them "Bruccie's" in honour of Ashley's "inspirational" appointment of Steve Bruce.

The open letter had us in hysterics - so we hope you share the same feeling... read the full letter below:

FAO Mike Ashley

Beloved Chair Newcastle United & So Many High Street Brands We've Lost County

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hey Mike,

I couldn't help notice Paddy Power's new shirt deal with Huddersfield and reckoned you might feel left out.

Here's a deal for you. And we know how much you like them.

How about we talk about sponsoring next season's Newcastle kit to go one better.

Just look at it - we think it'll be a winner.

You share our love of not spending more than you need to, and you know the value of a pound. When it comes to shelling out for players, you're not really in Man City's league.

But you know, we quite like you for sticking to your principles. Who needs the hassle of sailing close to those UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

And with your inspirational appointment of Steve Bruce (Rafa who?), we'll even throw in free tissues for fans over the next three years.

Heck, you have seen we launched some rather swanky £9 trainers this week - we'll even rename them Bruccie's in his honour.

Obviously, we can't afford to splash out too much on the kit, but it's time we got together.

Love Barry Williams

MD Poundland