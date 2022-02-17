Longstaff – who spent the first half of the season at Aberdeen – made his debut for loan club Mansfield Town at the weekend.

And the 21-year-old impressed manager Nigel Clough, who’s trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible.

Longstaff started last Saturday’s goalless draw against Bristol Rovers, who had United midfielder Elliot Anderson in their starting XI. Longstaff – who signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle last summer – had last started a game on October 3.

“He definitely needs a few games to adjust, but I was very pleased with his physical output over the 90-odd minutes he played,” Clough told the Mansfield Chad.

“You can see he's technically a very good player. It's just so different to the Premier League he's been used to, and even the SPL in Scotland.

“So it’ll take him a bit of time, but it was good to get him on the pitch. I think he’ll play an important role for us in the last 16/17 games.”

Longstaff – who made a stunning first-team breakthrough at Newcastle the season before last – was recalled from his Aberdeen loan after finding himself on the fringes of former United winger Stephen Glass’s starting XI.

Speaking after joining League Two Mansfield, Longstaff said: “It was an eye-opener (at Aberdeen). It was the first time I’d been out on loan. You get to see a different side (of football).

“A bit of a long ball kind of game (in Scotland). But I think everything happens for a reason, and I’m just looking forward to getting going here.

“In Scotland, everything was more of a fight, there’s probably not as much quality there as there is in the Premier League.

“I’m expecting a bit of both [physicality and quality in League Two).

“I’ve trained with the lads, and they’ve got a great quality, but I’m expecting it to be a bit of a fight as well. I watched my brother (Sean) play in League One (with Blackpool) a couple of years ago, and they’re always tough games.”

