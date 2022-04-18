Next Burnley manager: Three ex-Sunderland bosses, former Newcastle chief Rafa Benitez and Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder among favourites
There are a few familiar names linked with replacing Sean Dyche as Burnley manager.
The Clarets announced the departure of Dyche, who was the longest-serving Premier League manager, on Friday.
Burnley are currently 18th in the table, three points from safety and twelve behind the Magpies who sit in 13th.
They have just seven games left to ensure their Premier League survival and could look towards a former Sunderland and Newcastle manager to do just that.
That’s because Sam Allardyce (9/4) is the current bookies favourite to take the job. Allardyce hasn’t had a job in management since leaving West Brom at the end of last season when he failed to keep the Baggies in the Premier League.
Also strongly tipped for the Burnley job is current Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder (5/2). Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been tipped at 12/1 whilst Steve Bruce is a 33/1 shot. Ex-Sunderland managers Simon Grayson (22/1) and Roy Keane (28/1) have also been tipped for the job.