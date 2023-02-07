Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Premier League duo ‘eye’ Newcastle United target

Casemiro will not be suspended for Manchester United's Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Following the January transfer window, it emerged that Newcastle United had identified Williams as a possible alternative should they fail to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon in the final few days of the window.

The 20-year-old, whose older brother Inaki also plays for the club, has registered six goals and six assists this season and has already been capped seven times by Spain, scoring his first international goal against Jordan in November. Reports in Spain state that Williams has been ‘eyed’ by Villa and Liverpool ahead of a potential move this summer.

Casemiro’s Carabao Cup final availability confirmed

Manchester United will not appeal the red card given to Casemiro during their game with Crystal Palace at the weekend, meaning he will be available to face Newcastle United at Wembley. The Brazilian, who was sent off after grabbing Will Hughes around the neck, will miss his side’s next three Premier League games.

Casemiro will serve his suspension during back-to-back games against Leeds United and a clash with Leicester City at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old could have seen his suspension increased should the Red Devil’s have appealed and the FA disciplinary panel found it a ‘frivolous’ appeal.

Bruno Guimaraes, who served one of his three game suspension at the weekend, will also be available to make his return to action at Wembley.

Loic Remy joins Ligue 1 side

Former Newcastle United striker Loic Remy has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois having been without a club since July. Remy left Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor in summer and had been a free agent before moving back to his native France.

During his one season stay on Tyneside, Remy netted 14 times in 27 appearances in all-competitions. He also featured for QPR, Chelsea and Crystal Palace during his time in England.