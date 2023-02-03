Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s park and beyond:

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly joined some of European football’s biggest hitters in the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. German outlet BILD report that Liverpool, Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs are his most-likely destination this summer, however, Newcastle have been tipped to also make an offer for the 19-year-old.

Although Borussia Dortmund will demand a fee of around £130million for Bellingham this summer, there isn’t a shortage of interested clubs and with the potential of seeing Champions League football return to St James’s Park, possibly at the expense of Liverpool, the Magpies could swoop for the midfielder.

Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastien Kehl recently have an update on Bellingham’s future, admitting he is unable to predict where Bellingham will be playing his football in the future.

Kehl said: "From a sporting point of view, I would be more than happy if the boy stayed and stayed with Borussia Dortmund for a long time, however, I can't predict how the topic will develop in a few months. At the moment there are no talks about him."

Joelinton set for international recognition

According to a report from the Mail, Joelinton’s fine form at Newcastle could see him rewarded with a call-up to the Brazilian national team in the near-future. Joelinton has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers this season, but has never made a senior appearance for his country.

However, with two friendlies on the horizon during next month’s international break, the 26-year-old could receive a call-up by Brazil. The World Cup quarter-finalists have yet to name Tite’s successor as national team coach.

Fellow countryman Bruno Guimaraes did feature for Brazil in Qatar, however, he was an unused substitute as they succumbed to a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia.

