Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has good news for Miguel Almiron

The Newcastle United winger made his comeback in October after overcoming a hamstring problem – but the season paused for the World Cup before he got into his stride.

Saint-Maximin is ready to play his part over the coming months at the third-place club.

“It’s been a very difficult time for me, because you can see I put in a lot of work during pre-season to be able to come back fit and to be the best I can,” said Saint-Maximin, set to feature in tomorrow's home friendly against Real Vallecano.

“I started very well, I did a great game against Manchester City – it was one of the best games I’ve played for Newcastle.

“And, just after that, we were losing 1-0 against Wolves, and I scored a nice goal to get a draw for the team. It was a very good and important moment for me, but afterwards it was a bad moment, because I felt pain in my hamstring.

“It was a very difficult time for me, because always, when you see the team play well, you want to be able to help them. I’m the type of player that when I get this type of injury, there’s a lot of work to do. If I come back and do any sprint, anything can happen.

Newcastle United Eddie Howe embraces Allan Saint-Maximin at Elland Road in January.

“I tried to take as much time as possible – and make the right decision.

“Obviously, it was easier to make that decision, because the team was winning.

"When you are in a rush, or there’s a chance the team might go down, or the team really needs you, you try to rush and do things differently.”

Saint-Maximin hopes to help eight-goal leading scorer Miguel Almiron score even more goals.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his stunning goal at Molineux in late August.

“It was very good to come back in a healthy team,” said Saint-Maximin. “I was very proud of every single player – Jacob Murphy, Miggy (Almiron).