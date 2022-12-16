News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has good news for Miguel Almiron

Allan Saint-Maximin’s ready to hit the ground running at Newcastle United – after putting a “difficult” few months behind him.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Newcastle United winger made his comeback in October after overcoming a hamstring problem – but the season paused for the World Cup before he got into his stride.

Read More
Erik Ten Hag makes Newcastle United claim
Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin is ready to play his part over the coming months at the third-place club.

Most Popular

“It’s been a very difficult time for me, because you can see I put in a lot of work during pre-season to be able to come back fit and to be the best I can,” said Saint-Maximin, set to feature in tomorrow's home friendly against Real Vallecano.

“I started very well, I did a great game against Manchester City – it was one of the best games I’ve played for Newcastle.

Hide Ad

“And, just after that, we were losing 1-0 against Wolves, and I scored a nice goal to get a draw for the team. It was a very good and important moment for me, but afterwards it was a bad moment, because I felt pain in my hamstring.

“It was a very difficult time for me, because always, when you see the team play well, you want to be able to help them. I’m the type of player that when I get this type of injury, there’s a lot of work to do. If I come back and do any sprint, anything can happen.

Hide Ad
Newcastle United Eddie Howe embraces Allan Saint-Maximin at Elland Road in January.

“I tried to take as much time as possible – and make the right decision.

Hide Ad

“Obviously, it was easier to make that decision, because the team was winning.

"When you are in a rush, or there’s a chance the team might go down, or the team really needs you, you try to rush and do things differently.”

Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin hopes to help eight-goal leading scorer Miguel Almiron score even more goals.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his stunning goal at Molineux in late August.
Hide Ad

“It was very good to come back in a healthy team,” said Saint-Maximin. “I was very proud of every single player – Jacob Murphy, Miggy (Almiron).

"I’m so happy for him, because he’s a great person – and a great player. He really deserves what has happened to him now. I hope I will be able to help him score even more goals.”

WolvesManchester City