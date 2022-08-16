Newcastle United transfer news: Watford's staggering price tag for striker revealed
Watford have reportedly named their price for Joao Pedro.
It emerged on Monday that Watford had rejected a bid from Newcastle United for their Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.
Newcastle’s initial bid for Pedro was reportedly in the region of £20million but according to Pete O’Rourke, Watford have put a price tag of £30million on the 20-year-old.
The Hornets signed Pedro from Fluminense for £3.6million in January 2020 but a solid start to his career in England, particularly this season where the Brazilian has been a regular feature of Rob Edwards’ side, has seen his valuation soar.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
-
3
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland striker eyed by Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace in £12m deal
-
4
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats and Blackpool interested in Manchester United's ex-Rangers loanee
Pedro can play up-front or on the wing and would be a versatile option in Eddie Howe’s preferred 4-3-3 setup.
Like much of Newcastle’s transfer business this summer however, Newcastle will seemingly have to budge on their valuation of the player in-order to land his signature.
Newcastle had also been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr of Watford, however, their interest in the Senegal international has cooled.