Price tag set on Sporting star

Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes could be on the move this summer with Newcastle United potentially ready to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have both reportedly shown interest in Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips.

The Magpies reportedly showed interest in Nunes last summer when they approached Sporting with a ‘loan to buy’ deal.

Sporting rejected that offer, believing that Nunes was worth more than the £12million fee Newcastle would pay for the midfielder.

That logic seems to have paid off as Nunes has impressed again this season and is now being eyed by a number of clubs, leading to his club putting a reported price tag of €40million on Nunes.

O Jogo in Portugal report that Nunes will be allowed to leave if that price is met by any interested parties - including Newcastle and Manchester United - and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that some clubs will be eyeing some of his players this summer:

“I know there have already been proposals, even in January, it’s part of our daily life, it’s a good sign.”

The last say on Nunes’ future will likely be down to Sporting CP’s current Director of Football - former Newcastle star Hugo Viana.

Magpies to rival Villa for England star

Newcastle United and Aston Villa could look to capitalise on Leeds United’s struggles this season by moving for England international Kalvin Phillips in the summer.

The Mail report that Phillips will ‘assess his options’ at the end of the season with Newcastle and Villa the most likely destinations should be move away from Elland Road.

Manchester United and Liverpool had previously shown interest in the midfielder, however, their interest has reportedly cooled as they eye strengthening in other areas of the team.

The report also states that Newcastle have made ‘initial enquiries’ over Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 22-year-old has 16 goals and nine assists this season for Bayer Leverkusen and has scored seven in his last seven Bundesliga appearances.