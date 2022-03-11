How Chelsea embargo could help Newcastle United secure key summer signing

The Club World Cup champions have been banned from an array of transfer activities including buying players and offering new contracts following owner Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning by the British Government.

This is in response to the oligarch’s ties to Russian president Vladamir Putin in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovic put Chelsea up for sale earlier this month but these sanctions have put any potential purchase on hold.

And Chelsea’s current inability to offer new contracts to players will allow some key figures to depart on free transfers in the summer.

The out of contract players at Stamford Bridge include Antoino Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. Earlier this week, Newcastle emerged as surprise contenders for the signature of Rudiger given his contract situation.

The German international is viewed as one of the Premier League’s top defenders and the fact Chelsea are no longer able to offer him a new contract is bound to alert The Magpies and other potential suitors regarding a summer move.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was questioned about Rudiger ahead of Thursday night’s win at Southampton but gave nothing away.

"I don't think it's the time to start commenting about other teams, other players," Howe said."I have not given recruitment one ounce of my energy, or squad planning, because we are focused on the games."

Newcastle are set to face stiff competition for Rudiger with Real Madrid also interested in the highly-rated centre-back.

