Newcastle United reveal details of extra friendly

Newcastle United have lined up an additional friendly for their trip to Portugal.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:36 am

Eddie Howe's side take on Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on July 26.

The club are also planning to take on Burnley in the city in a behind-closed-doors training fixture three days earlier.

Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day of last season. United have since signed Nick Pope from the club, now managed by Vincent Kompany.

Meanwhile, Newcastle play Mainz 05 in Kufstein, Austria, tomorrow.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has a shot against Burnley's Nick Pope on the final day of last season.
