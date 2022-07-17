Eddie Howe's side take on Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on July 26.
The club are also planning to take on Burnley in the city in a behind-closed-doors training fixture three days earlier.
Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day of last season. United have since signed Nick Pope from the club, now managed by Vincent Kompany.
Meanwhile, Newcastle play Mainz 05 in Kufstein, Austria, tomorrow.