Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on Newcastle’s radar as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his defensive options. The Magpies had the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season despite being limited by a lack of rotation options.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles regularly found himself as the only centre-back named on Newcastle’s bench behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar in the starting line-up. Schar has just a year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and will turn 32 next season while Lascelles’ long-term future at the club is uncertain following a lack of first-team action under Howe.

And with Champions Leaguefootball to take into consideration next season, Newcastle will have to bolster their squad in order to remain competitive on all fronts.

Guehi ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle given his profile. The 22-year-old England international has already played 73 times in the Premier League for Palace, scoring three goals. But a potential sticking point is likely, as usual, to be the price tag.

According to Football Insider, Palace would be looking for around £60million for the defender. Liverpool are also interested in the former Chelsea youth star who still has three years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park.