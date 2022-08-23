Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe reveals key striker sent for scan
Newcastle United have sent Callum Wilson for a scan.
Wilson was taken off against Manchester City on Sunday after feeling “tightness” in his hamstring at the break, and the striker – who scored in the 3-3 draw at St James’s Park – is now waiting on the results of the scan.
What has Eddie Howe said?
“He’s OK,” said head coach Eddie Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.
“Normal process. He’s gone for a scan. We’re waiting on those results. We hope it’s not too serious.”
Howe was unable to bring on Ryan Fraser after the winger felt his groin in the warm-up. He said: “The situation’s the same. Scan, awaiting the results. Again, we hope it’s not too serious with him.”
January signing Chris Wood – who replaced Wilson against City – is the club’s only other senior striker following the departure of Dwight Gayle to Stoke City this summer.