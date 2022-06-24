Loading...

Newcastle United handed major Sven Botman breakthrough

Newcastle United are close to a transfer breakthrough for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to reports from Italy.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 24th June 2022, 6:30 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Newcastle have been battling Serie A champions AC Milan for the 22-year-old defender’s signature this summer.

The Magpies have been left frustrated with a lack of progress in their pursuit of Botman having previously failed in a bid to sign the centre-back in January.

Now, Italian outlet Sport Italia claim Milan are no longer in the running for Botman and that the Dutch defender is ‘one step away from Newcastle’ and ‘the official [announcement] is expected in the next few hours.’

Lille's Dutch midfielder Sven Botman reacts during an international club friendly football match between SL Benfica and Lille OSC at the Algarve stadium in Portimao on July 22, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Top 26 free agents available to Newcastle United this summer – including ex Ever...

Botman has been outlined as a priority target for Newcastle this summer but Milan’s interest has proven troublesome in getting a deal finalised. With Newcastle having tabled the largest bid, they are in pole position to secure his signature.

Fans now face a nervous wait for official confirmation of the move, which is finally starting to gather some momentum once again.

MagpiesItalyAC Milan