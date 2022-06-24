Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have been battling Serie A champions AC Milan for the 22-year-old defender’s signature this summer.

The Magpies have been left frustrated with a lack of progress in their pursuit of Botman having previously failed in a bid to sign the centre-back in January.

Now, Italian outlet Sport Italia claim Milan are no longer in the running for Botman and that the Dutch defender is ‘one step away from Newcastle’ and ‘the official [announcement] is expected in the next few hours.’

Lille's Dutch midfielder Sven Botman reacts during an international club friendly football match between SL Benfica and Lille OSC at the Algarve stadium in Portimao on July 22, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Botman has been outlined as a priority target for Newcastle this summer but Milan’s interest has proven troublesome in getting a deal finalised. With Newcastle having tabled the largest bid, they are in pole position to secure his signature.