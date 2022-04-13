In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Dyche’s Weghorst comments

Sean Dyche believes that new signing Wout Weghorst needs to be more selfish in-front of goal.

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Dutchman has scored just once since his arrival in January and Dyche believes that his game is ‘too team-bound’:

“I think – and it is a positive, but it is a strange thing to mention – Wout is almost too team-bound at the minute,” the Burnley boss said via The Burnley Express.

“We need to get him to focus on him and his game. He is almost thinking of everything and ‘I need to do this for the team, this for the team’, and in an honest, authentic way because that is the type of character he is.”

The verdict

Much was made of Chris Wood’s transfer to Newcastle. Questions over the deal largely surrounded the £25million fee that the Magpies forked out for his services.

However, at the time, they were in desperate need of a striker and because of this release clause, Wood was available and came to Tyneside with bags of Premier League experience - exactly what Newcastle needed in their predicament at the time.

Burnley bought Weghorst as Wood’s replacement and although the Magpies striker has scored just one league goal more than the Dutchman since January, it does appear that Newcastle got the better end of that particular deal.

Wood’s departure weakened one of their biggest relegation rivals and because he was tried and tested in the league, he has been able to slip straight into Eddie Howe’s side and become a major feature of the team.

Weghorst may become a top striker for Burnley and surpass Wood’s efforts this season, however, right now, it appears Newcastle made the right call in moving for the New Zealand international.

Newcastle ‘eye’ Brighton star

The Mail are reporting that Newcastle United could move for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard as the Seagulls forward looks for a way out of the club.