Chris Wood’s international record

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has become New Zealand’s all-time men’s record goalscorer after netting a brace against Fiji yesterday.

Wood has now scored 30 goals in just 62 appearances for the All Whites, overtaking Vaughan Coveny’s 16-year record.

On Twitter earlier today, Wood described his feelings of pride after breaking the record: “One of the proudest nights in this great Shirt.

“To achieve this milestone is something truly special to me. Here’s to many more. Thanks to all my team mates over the years. Couldn’t have done it without you brothers.”

What did Eddie Howe have to say about the milestone?

Eddie Howe, who is currently in Dubai working with the rest of the Newcastle squad, has also spoken of Wood’s ‘incredible’ achievement:

"I think it's an amazing achievement for him and his family - a hugely proud moment, I'm sure," said Howe.

"To play for your country is one thing, and a huge honour, but to actually score the amount of goals that he has and become the record goalscorer, I think is an incredible achievement.

"It's worth noting the effort in terms of the travel, and the professionalism needed to then return to your club and give your best, but also give your best to your country.

"It can't be underestimated, the miles that he's covered, and he's always done it in a very diligent, professional way so full credit to him and his family."

Newcastle’s winger interest

Elsewhere, reports suggest that Wood could be joined by Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi with the Magpies reportedly eyeing a move for the 27-year-old in the summer.

Berardi has spent his whole career at Sassuolo, save for a two-year loan spell at Juventus between 2013-2015 and has been in sensational form this campaign, grabbing 14 goals and 14 assists in just 28 games - an average of a goal contribution every game.

This form has reportedly alerted Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester City who could move for the winger when the transfer window reopens. Transfermarkt value Berardi at £31.5million.

