Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe among favourites to become next England manager

Southgate has led The Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and European Championships final in his two major tournaments in charge.
But England’s worst home defeat in 94 years on Tuesday night at Molineux and their longest winless run since 2014 has led to speculation regarding who would replace Southgate as manager should he be sacked.
Many of the usual suspects are among the favourites for the job, including Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
At 5/1 with Paddy Power, Howe is the second favourite to become the next permanent England manager behind Brighton & Hove Albion’s Graham Potter.
Mauricio Pochettino, set to depart Paris Saint-Germain is priced at 10/1 along with Everton’s Frank Lampard and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is listed at 12/1 to replace Southgate while Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and current England assistant manager Steve Holland are all priced at 16/1.
Howe took charge at St James’s Park last November and helped The Magpies emphatically climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 11th in the Premier League table last season. He was nominated for the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award as a result but was pipped by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp – who is priced as a 40/1 outsider to become next England manager.
The 44-year-old has previously been tipped as a future England manager but is currently committed to his role at Newcastle as he prepares his side for the 2022-23 campaign.