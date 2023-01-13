Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target ‘isolated’ by Brighton boss following World Cup return
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly unimpressed with Leandro Trossard since his return from the Qatar World Cup.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:
Leandro Trossard ‘isolated’ by Brighton boss
According to London World, Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard has been isolated by Roberto De Zerbi following his return from the Qatar World Cup. According to the report, Trossard ‘has not been himself’ since coming back from the World Cup with De Zerbi unimpressed with Trossard’s attitude.
Both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Belgian this month. Trossard, who has netted seven goals in the league so far this term, is contracted to Brighton until the end of next season with the Seagulls reportedly activating an extension clause in his contract.
Newcastle United youngster has ‘star quality’
Newcastle United youngster Joe White possesses ‘star quality’ and has been tipped to play a major role with Exeter City by his new boss Gary Caldwell. Caldwell, who coached White during his time with the Newcastle academy, believes the 20-year-old will bring ‘real quality’ to his side.
The Grecians boss said: “For me, Joe brings real star quality in the way he carries the ball. He’s a fantastic dribbler, he has a wonderful left foot for a final pass, cross or shot and he comes in and brings a real quality that I think could unlock defences and provide goals and assists in the final third.
“Having worked with him at Newcastle, I knew his character and I know how much he wants to be a player and what an opportunity this is for him, but I have also told him that he has to work extremely hard and fight his way into the team, first and foremost, but then fight to stay in the team and show off that quality at a level that he hasn’t played before.”
Exeter host Forest Green Rovers at St James’s Park on Saturday and White is available to make his debut for the Grecians.
Co-owner reacts to Garang Kuol departure
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi took to Twitter to wish youngster Garang Kuol well following his move to SPL side Hearts. Ghodoussi wrote: “Good luck and see you Soon.”