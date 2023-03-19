Here, we round-up some of the most recent stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Price tag for Manchester United ace ‘revealed’

Newcastle United have interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park. The Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and could be allowed to leave when the summer transfer window opens.

According to the Sunday Express, Manchester United will demand a fee of around £30million for the 26-year-old who has been capped 36 times by his country.

Juventus boss ‘hopeful’ of Adrien Rabiot extension

Juventus boss Max Allegri has revealed he is hopeful that midfielder Adrien Rabiot will sign a contract extension at the club, despite interest from the Premier League in his services. Newcastle and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Frenchman who would be available to sign on a free transfer this summer if a new deal cannot be agreed.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Scott McTominay of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

As picked up by Team Talk, Allegri said: “He [Rabiot] is a good player, he’s matured and grown a lot. On his renewal there are still two months left, I have faith in him.”

Injury problems mount as Nick Pope withdraws from England duty

Nick Pope has withdrawn from the latest England squad due to injury. According to the Athletic, Pope has withdrawn from the squad with a ‘minor injury’ - one he played with during the win over Nottingham Forest.

This latest setback for Pope comes after news that Miguel Almiron has also picked up an injury, one that means he will not represent Paraguay during the international break. Fabian Schar, who was reportedly left out of Switzerland’s latest squad with an injury, played the full game against Nottingham Forest on Friday night.