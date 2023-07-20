Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Manchester United ‘eye’ Federico Chiesa deal

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United have emerged as potential suitors for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer. Chiesa may be allowed to leave the Old Lady during the transfer window and a host of clubs, including Newcastle United, have been linked with a move for him.

Liverpool, Aston Villa - and now Manchester United - have also been tipped with a move for the 25-year-old who is keen to join a Champions League club.

Everton ‘agree’ deal for Villareal winger

Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma is set to join Everton on a season-long loan deal. The Toffees were interested in signing the 26-year-old in January, but saw their efforts fall in vain as Tottenham Hotspur swooped at the eleventh-hour to complete a deal.

During his time at Spurs, Danjuma netted just twice in 12 appearances in all competitions. Everton will become the third English club Danjuma has played for after initially moving to the country to join Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth in 2019.

Because of his past with Howe, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Dutch international in the recent past but instead will be lining-up against him next term.

Carlisle United boss praises ex-Magpie

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has been impressed by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Dan Langley during his trial at the club. Langley, who spent time away at Gateshead at Spennymoor Town last season, was released by the Magpies earlier this summer but has seemingly impressed in Cumbria.

Simpson said: “I do like what I see and we’ve just got to make a decision as to whether or not he’s another project for us and whether he can push Tomas [Holy] enough. It might be that we need a Dan and another one as well.