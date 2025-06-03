Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League, two years after leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Mitrovic was among a number of high-profile players to switch the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League during the summer of 2023. The Serbian international left Fulham to join Al-Hilal that summer, in a deal that netted the Cottagers around £50m.

Mitrovic averaged a goal a game during his first season in the Saudi Pro League, following that up with 19 goals in 23 games last season. Despite enjoying a fruitful spell in Saudi Arabia, Mitrovic's time there could come to an end this summer, as limits on foreign players may force Al-Hilal to sell.

If he does leave Saudi Arabia this summer, then a return to the Premier League has been mooted. Old Trafford could even be the 30-year-old’s destination - according to recent reports.

Aleksandar Mitrovic linked with Manchester United move

TalkSport report that Manchester United could be among the clubs interested in Mitrovic this summer and that they are ‘monitoring’ his situation. The Red Devils, like Newcastle United, have missed out on signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town as he looks set to join Chelsea.

Mitrovic, therefore, is viewed as an alternative for Ruben Amorim’s side as they look to strengthen a forward line that disappointed last season. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to nail down a spot as Amorim’s starting striker with Mitrovic seen as a Premier League proven player that could strengthen that attacking line.

Everton and West Ham have also been credited with an interest in Serbia’s all-time leading goalscorer, however. Mitrovic will reportedly cost £40m and whilst Al Hilal are under no pressure to sell the former Magpies striker, that may change if they decide to pursue a move for Victor Osimhen.

Newcastle United interested in Mitrovic’s international teammate?

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Vlaovic’s departure from Juventus is ‘likely’ this summer with Newcastle United among the clubs interested in his signature.

Vlahovic’s name is not unfamiliar to Newcastle United fans, having seen the Serbian extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park before his switch to Turin. The 25-year-old shone for Fiorentina before his move to Juventus, whilst Newcastle United opted instead to sign Alexander Isak after missing out on his signature.

Whilst his time at Juventus hasn’t hit the heights many expected, Juve will be reluctant to lose Vlahovic on a free transfer next summer - an outcome that is entirely possible if an agreement on an extension cannot be reached before then. Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also been linked with a move for Vlahovic this summer.

The Magpies are interested in signing a striker this summer, particularly if Callum Wilson departs the club when his contract expires at the end of the month. Wilson would leave St James’ Park as a free agent in that case - leaving the Magpies desperately short of options up-front.