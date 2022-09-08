Loris Karius undergoing Newcastle United medical after goalkeeper injury blow

The club has made the move after Karl Darlow, Eddie Howe’s second-choice goalkeeper, tore ankle ligament in training yesterday. Darlow could be out until the World Cup, which kicks off in November, according to the Daily Mail.

Karius, 29, left Liverpool this summer after a loan spell at Union Berlin, and is available as a free agent. He’s expected to sign a contract until January. Pope, signed from Burnley this summer in a £10million deal, is Eddie Howe’s first choice goalkeeper. United’s head coach also has Mark Gillespie available.

The deal for Karius must be completed today, as clubs need to confirm their 25-man Premier League squads a week after the closure of the transfer window.