Loris Karius undergoing Newcastle United medical after goalkeeper injury blow

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is undergoing a medical at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:49 pm

The club has made the move after Karl Darlow, Eddie Howe’s second-choice goalkeeper, tore ankle ligament in training yesterday. Darlow could be out until the World Cup, which kicks off in November, according to the Daily Mail.

Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last week, can't be recalled until January. The 33-year-old left Newcastle after losing his place to Nick Pope.

Karius, 29, left Liverpool this summer after a loan spell at Union Berlin, and is available as a free agent. He’s expected to sign a contract until January. Pope, signed from Burnley this summer in a £10million deal, is Eddie Howe’s first choice goalkeeper. United’s head coach also has Mark Gillespie available.

The deal for Karius must be completed today, as clubs need to confirm their 25-man Premier League squads a week after the closure of the transfer window.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.
