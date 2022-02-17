The Magpies are looking to make it four wins in a row when they face The Hammers at The London Stadium (12:30pm kick-off).

The early kick-off time has already made the near 300-mile journey down to the capital an awkward one for the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans. Now Storm Eunice has made things that bit more difficult with trains being cancelled in and out of London.

Newcastle have sold out their allocation for the trip but some fans will now have to make alternative arrangements to get to the ground.

Supporters who have purchased tickets to travel on Friday will be able to use their tickets on Thursday evening or Saturday morning.

Following severe weather warnings, train operator LNER issued the following statement: “Storm Eunice is expected to bring severe weather conditions across the UK on Friday 18 February. Please do not travel on Friday 18 February.

“Our services will be most impacted by the severe weather in the southern parts of our route (south of York/Leeds) and as a result we will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York/Leeds.

"Journey times for these services will be significantly increased due to a 50mph speed restriction which will be in place all day on Friday 18th February.

"We also expect these services to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations.

“At present the weather is not forecasted to affect our route north of York so we still plan to run services between York and Newcastle / Scotland. However, please check before you travel as this is subject to change at short notice.

“Customers with tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will be able to use these tickets to travel on Thursday 17 February instead.

"Tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will also be permitted for travel on Saturday 19 February, Sunday 20 February, Monday 21 February and Tuesday 22 February, however please check before you travel and make sure you reserve a seat – seat reservations can be made by clicking here.

“Please be aware that trains on Saturday 19 February and Sunday 20 February will be extremely busy.”

