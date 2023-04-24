Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘confident’ of signing Arsenal star

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer have been boosted with recent reports suggesting that the club are ‘confident’ of landing his signature this summer. According to the Sun, Newcastle will offer the Gunners £30million for Tierney with sources close to the Scotland international reportedly suggesting a move to the north east is looking ‘increasingly likely’.

Tierney has had to settle mainly for a role on the bench at the Emirates Stadium this season and was an unused substitute during their 3-3 draw with Southampton on Friday night. The 25-year-old has completed 90 minutes on just two occasions in the league this season and has been heavily tipped with a move to Newcastle with Eddie Howe a long-term admirer after having tried to sign Tierney in 2019 whilst in charge of Bournemouth.

Liverpool ‘lead race’ to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer window. Mount has less than 18 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with an exit from the club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on April 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Both Newcastle United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the England international this summer, although Anfield is viewed as Mount’s most likely destination. Reports last week suggested that Mount’s wages may be prohibitive for a move to Tyneside with Newcastle reluctant to smash their current wage structure.

Joelinton’s praise from teammates

Joelinton was named Player of the Match for his brilliant display during Newcastle’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Brazilian netted his seventh goal of the season to put the Magpies 2-0 ahead in a blistering start at St James’ Park - one that would see them go five goals to the good after just 20 minutes.

There were a whole host of candidates for the award on Sunday afternoon, but yet another dominant display from the Brazilian meant he was given the award. Following the game, Joelinton’s teammates showered him with praise on Instagram.