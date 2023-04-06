Goals from Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Joelinton helped Newcastle United record a superb win at the London Stadium on Wednesday night. Here, on the back of another superb result for Eddie Howe’s side, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Maddison price tag ‘revealed’

Leicester City will reportedly demand £50million for James Maddison this summer. Maddison’s contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire at the end of next season and a host of Premier League teams have been credited with an interest in his signature.

Newcastle United, who had approaches for Maddison knocked back by Leicester last summer, have again been linked with a move for the 26-year-old. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also emerged as potential destinations for the England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite interest from Newcastle, it is believed that Spurs are in the driving seat for his signature. In 24 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season, Maddison has registered nine goals and six assists.

Alexander Isak nominated for award

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: James Maddison of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month award. During March, Isak netted three goals as the Magpies took six points from their three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These goals included a brace at Nottingham Forest with Isak’s first, a delicate volley from Joe Willock’s cross, particularly impressive. Jamie Carragher recently described Isak as a ‘special’ player, telling Monday Night Football: “When I first saw him at Anfield, I think it was his first appearance, he looked outstanding and he looked electric.

“Anybody who tells you that centre-forward play is all about scoring goals is just living in a dream world. This is what centre-forwards have to do.

“They have to press. They have to have pace. Energy, score goals and be involved in the build-up play. I think Newcastle have a special, special centre-forward.”